BankSocial Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $129,619.00 (BSL)

BankSocial (BSL) traded 54.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One BankSocial coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BankSocial has a market cap of $2.36 million and $129,619.00 worth of BankSocial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BankSocial has traded up 80.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BankSocial alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BankSocial Profile

BankSocial’s genesis date was September 11th, 2021. BankSocial’s total supply is 9,296,210,282 coins. BankSocial’s official Twitter account is @BANKSOCIALio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BankSocial is www.banksocial.io. The Reddit community for BankSocial is https://reddit.com/r/BankSocial.

BankSocial Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world.The BankSocial ($BSL) token is the backbone of the BankSocial ecosystem.It started out as an ERC-20 token and since then has expanded to the Binance Smart Chain network (non-bridged).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BankSocial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BankSocial should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BankSocial using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BankSocial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BankSocial and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.