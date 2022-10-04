Barclays Initiates Coverage on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 6.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 1.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of 1.26 and a 52-week high of 14.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $10,251,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 445.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $25,373,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $4,341,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

