Barclays Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $272.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $284.00 to $272.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STZ. UBS Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.13.
Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.1 %
NYSE:STZ opened at $234.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.34. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.