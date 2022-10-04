Barclays Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $272.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $284.00 to $272.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STZ. UBS Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.13.

NYSE:STZ opened at $234.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.34. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

