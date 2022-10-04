Barclays Trims GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Target Price to €37.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from €39.00 ($39.80) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

