Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc (LON:BMD) Insider Malcolm Groat Sells 37,426 Shares

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc (LON:BMD – Get Rating) insider Malcolm Groat sold 37,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.77), for a total transaction of £23,952.64 ($28,942.29).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON BMD opened at GBX 65 ($0.79) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.51. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 62 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 85 ($1.03). The firm has a market cap of £212.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21.

Get Baronsmead Second Venture Trust alerts:

About Baronsmead Second Venture Trust

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baronsmead Second Venture Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.