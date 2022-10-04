BasketDAO (BASK) Trading Up 16.5% This Week

BasketDAO (BASK) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. BasketDAO has a market cap of $55,999.00 and $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BasketDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00002825 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BasketDAO has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BasketDAO Profile

BasketDAO’s launch date was March 25th, 2021. BasketDAO’s total supply is 100,000 coins. BasketDAO’s official website is basketdao.org/BMI. BasketDAO’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BasketDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project aims to create efficient token baskets which allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once. These are similar to ETFs in traditional finance, and each will have its own mandate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BasketDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BasketDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BasketDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

