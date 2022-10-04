Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

BSET opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $24.12.

Bassett Furniture Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

