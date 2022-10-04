Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $146.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

