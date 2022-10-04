Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $146.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28.
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
