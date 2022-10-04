Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.85 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,795,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 130.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.3% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

