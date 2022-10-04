Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

BSET stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

