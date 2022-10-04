Bata Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $788,497.25 (BTA)

Bata (BTA) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Bata has a total market capitalization of $788,497.25 and $5.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 46.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00271313 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001271 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016757 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003754 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins and its circulating supply is 5,055,199 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official website is bata.io. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bata

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC).Coin added by @”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

