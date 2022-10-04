Battle Pets Trading 11% Higher This Week (PET)

Battle Pets (PET) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Battle Pets has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Battle Pets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Battle Pets has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $142,693.00 worth of Battle Pets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004537 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.20 or 0.01604991 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Battle Pets

Battle Pets is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2020. Battle Pets’ total supply is 199,324,371 coins. Battle Pets’ official Twitter account is @battle_pets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Battle Pets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “”Battle Pets” is a blockchain game about adorable pets running on Binance Smart Chain. Each pet is an NFT(Non-fungible Token) that can be collected, nourished, and armed with weapons to battle with other pets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Battle Pets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Battle Pets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Battle Pets using one of the exchanges listed above.

