BBSCoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $59,037.62 (BBS)

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One BBSCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BBSCoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. BBSCoin has a total market cap of $59,037.62 and approximately $2.00 worth of BBSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00019780 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001462 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000319 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About BBSCoin

BBSCoin (CRYPTO:BBS) is a coin. BBSCoin’s total supply is 107,638,982,972 coins. The Reddit community for BBSCoin is /r/BBSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BBSCoin’s official website is bbscoin.xyz. BBSCoin’s official Twitter account is @bbscoin_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BBSCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BBSCoin is a cryptocurrency designed for exchanging virtual credits. Whether it is the virtual money gained in the forums, points the users collected on the websites or karmas given by their coworkers in the Slack / HipChat. BBS provides a bridge for it to the greater the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BBSCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BBSCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BBSCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

