Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 5,668.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 101,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 99,993 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.1% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE CVX opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average of $159.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $103.58 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.