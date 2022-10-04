Beam (BEAM) Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000906 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00280074 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00102549 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00070635 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00070635 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 69,527,582 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Beam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.