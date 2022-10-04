Beer Money (BEER) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $176.00

Beer Money (BEER) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $264,001.36 and approximately $176.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,595.95 or 1.00042099 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004744 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00064446 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079057 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 40,999,999 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

