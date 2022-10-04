Beer Money (BEER) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Beer Money (BEER) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Beer Money has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $309,255.22 and approximately $176.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,222.79 or 0.99990227 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004595 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021810 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

BEER is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 40,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars.

