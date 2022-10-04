Beldex Trading Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $7,224.00 and approximately $1.14 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00019259 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graft (GRFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

INFAM (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Niobio (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

