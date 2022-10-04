Belvedere Trading LLC Acquires Shares of 69,249 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.3% of Belvedere Trading LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,988,000 after acquiring an additional 83,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,320,515,000 after buying an additional 33,583 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,640 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,729. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.1 %

GOOGL opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

