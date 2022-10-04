Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Short Interest Update

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BENE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 580.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 24.6% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Benessere Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

