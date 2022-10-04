Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $73.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BERY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BERY opened at $47.59 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

