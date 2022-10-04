Berry Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $349,851.00 (BERRY)

Berry (BERRY) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Berry has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Berry has a market capitalization of $6.41 million and approximately $349,851.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,182.42 or 1.00007772 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00051803 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00063864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00078212 BTC.

Berry Profile

BERRY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Berry is sbpglobal.io.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

