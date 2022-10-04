BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in September

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BetterLife Pharma Trading Up 5.6 %
OTCMKTS BETRF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. BetterLife Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
BetterLife Pharma Company Profile
