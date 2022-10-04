BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,934.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

