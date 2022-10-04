BidiPass (BDP) Reaches Market Cap of $3,044.00

BidiPass (BDP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $3,044.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass’ genesis date was March 27th, 2019. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org/?ref=4d3b01ebf12b47a4f030cf02.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticating people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as a personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network.The official Bidipass ticker is “BDP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

