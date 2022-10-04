BIDR Market Cap Reaches $14.79 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and $20.41 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling BIDR

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

