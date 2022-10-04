Big Data Protocol (BDP) Price Hits $0.0274 on Major Exchanges

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $76,227.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Big Data Protocol’s genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Big Data Protocol is bigdataprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens.The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

