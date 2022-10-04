Big Digital Shares 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $251.00 (BDS)

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a market cap of $16,551.03 and approximately $251.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Big Digital Shares has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000398 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Big Digital Shares
Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Big Digital Shares
Receive News & Updates for Big Digital Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Digital Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.