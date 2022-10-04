Binamon Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.44 Million (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Binamon has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $109,656.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004531 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043470 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.95 or 0.01597475 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00030276 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

BMON is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 228,623,096 coins. Binamon’s official website is binamon.org. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Binamon

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

