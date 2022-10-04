Bincentive (BCNT) Trading Down 7.4% This Week

Bincentive (BCNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Bincentive coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bincentive has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Bincentive has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $13,165.00 worth of Bincentive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bincentive Profile

Bincentive launched on October 3rd, 2018. Bincentive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Bincentive’s official Twitter account is @BincentiveToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bincentive is www.bincentive.com. The official message board for Bincentive is medium.com/@bincentive. The Reddit community for Bincentive is https://reddit.com/r/Bincentive.

Bincentive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bincentive was established in July 2018.Partnered with international institutions, the team has created this platform using blockchain, smart contracts, financial engineering, and quantitative trading technologies. Aiming to provide the latest trading and security experiences, and to bridge traditional finance to digital assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bincentive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bincentive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bincentive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

