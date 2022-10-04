Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) versus Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Head to Head Analysis

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories -67.66% 3.82% 2.84% Cue Health -6.24% 5.50% 3.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Cue Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.92 billion 4.25 $4.25 billion ($66.32) -6.31 Cue Health $618.11 million 0.73 $86.42 million ($0.30) -10.10

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and Cue Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Cue Health. Cue Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Rad Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bio-Rad Laboratories and Cue Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Cue Health 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cue Health has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 186.03%. Given Cue Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cue Health is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Summary

Cue Health beats Bio-Rad Laboratories on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, and transfusion laboratories. In addition, the company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

