Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.50.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.30 on Friday. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $290.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.60 and a 200 day moving average of $208.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

