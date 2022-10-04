Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.50.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.92. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $290.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.16.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $823,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 42.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

