BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.49.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.