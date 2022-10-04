Birake (BIR) Price Tops $0.0717 on Major Exchanges

Birake (BIR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Birake has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Birake coin can now be bought for about $0.0717 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. Birake has a market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $4,703.00 worth of Birake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010731 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Birake Coin Profile
Birake’s total supply is 109,059,969 coins and its circulating supply is 122,873,871 coins. The Reddit community for Birake is /r/birakecom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birake’s official Twitter account is @birakecom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Birake is birake.com.
Birake Coin Trading
