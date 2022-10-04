Bird.Money Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.65 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (BIRD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One Bird.Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.78 or 0.00058623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bird.Money has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $25,166.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money’s genesis date was October 16th, 2021. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins. Bird.Money’s official website is bird.money. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io. Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money.

Buying and Selling Bird.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Bird has designed an ecosystem to feed on-chain and off-chain data streams into machine learning models. Making its analytics products accessible via decentralized oracles allows anyone to create dApps that are customized for each individual user.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using US dollars.

