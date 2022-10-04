Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating) by 385.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth $989,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth $646,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,064 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYC opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54.

