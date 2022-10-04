Bison Wealth LLC Buys 83 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

