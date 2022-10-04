Bison Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 645.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,435,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

EXC stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

