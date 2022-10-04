Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $116.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.38.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.