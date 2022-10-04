Bison Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

IYW opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.62. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

