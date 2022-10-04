Bison Wealth LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $477.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

