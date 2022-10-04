Bison Wealth LLC Has $156,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $77.77 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.