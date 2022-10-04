Bison Wealth LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.