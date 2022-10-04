Bison Wealth LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $110.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

