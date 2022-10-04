Bison Wealth LLC Has $80,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after buying an additional 141,603 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $139.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $135.72 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

