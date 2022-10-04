Bison Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 402.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 163,872 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DJD stock opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

