Bison Wealth LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 67,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,857,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 263,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 116,179 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 12-month low of $41.39 and a 12-month high of $49.46.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

