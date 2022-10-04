Bison Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,011,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

