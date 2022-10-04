Bison Wealth LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.92.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

